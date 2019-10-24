|
John Bellante
Dec. 19, 1946 - Oct. 19, 2019
Anthem, Arizona
With great sadness, the family of John C. Bellante announces his passing on October 19, 2019 at the age of 72.
We are forever grateful to have had such a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
John was born on December 19, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph and Louise Bellante. He spent his childhood in Richmond, Kentucky before moving to San Jose, California at the age of 15.
John had a long career as a high school educator teaching business and accounting classes. He retired from teaching in 2007 and he and his wife, Laura, moved to Arizona to enjoy the desert beauty and life by the pool.
While writing this, a dear friend told me, "Remember to tell the world that he has many friends that he left behind. We all love him dearly."
John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Laura, daughter, Paige; siblings, Mary Ann Infantino (Jerry), Jane Pardini (Tom), and James Bellante.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, November 24th at the residence of Tom and Jane Pardini. Family and friends that would like to visit are welcome anytime from 2-6 p.m.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 24, 2019