John Brandon Ikaika Torres "Kai"8/30/77 - 7/5/20"Hiamoe I Ka Maluhia (Rest in Peace)Kai was born August 30, 1977 to proud and happy parents, Johnnie Torres Jr., and Wilma Wood, on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu. Kai was the 1st grandchild of John and Monica Wood and the 1st great-grandchild of Ronald and Charlotte Hussy, all from Waipahu, HI. His fraternal grandparents were Johnnie Torres, Sr., and Rose Loke Torres of Nana Kuli, HI.Kai was dearly loved and spoiled by all his uncles, aunties and cousins. He was a gentle, kind soul from the beginning. Kai was literally and physically the Big Brother to Jared, Ryan, Jonah, Amber, Ana and Sarah Torres.The brightest light in Kai's life was being the father of Malia Kai, Keilana Rose and Brandon Ikaika Torres. They were his greatest and most true loves in his life. He was the uncle of John Rusty, Yarrow, Aryana, Jared, Asher and Oliver Torres.Needless to say, Kai had many friends, some who were as close as family. A special friend, Liz Paredes, he thought of as his "Hanai" sister. He had to stop and visit her anytime he was passing through the town she lived in.Kai enjoyed trucks, cars, motorcycles, anything that had a motor and was loud and fast! It was only natural that his occupation would have something to do with cars. He started working at 17. He was a hard worker, and loyal and became an awesome tow truck driver. Everyone he came in contact with became his friend.As his father, my first thought when I learned of my sons death was, "Kai was too good for this world". He deserved much better than what some of life experiences gave him. However, Kai would always sat to me, "It will all work out, Pops". He continued to treat all with kindness. He was a giver, not a taker, a lover not a fighter. Although his physical appearance was huge, it was his gentle and generous heart that was larger than life.We can all learn a lesson from Kai, no matter what was going on, he was always ready to help anyone. His big warm hugs will be greatly missed.Kai, you were truly one of a kind, "A Braddah like no Oddah." "A Hui Hou Makou" (Until we meet again).Quote from Revelation 21:4, "God goin wipe every tear from there eye. Nobody goin Mahke (Die) No Moe. Nobody goin stay sore inside, or cry or suffa. Cuz da tings wen happen Befo, all dat goin pau(done)'. (Hawaiian Pidgin Language Bible).Much love and aloha from all the Torres Ohana and all the Wood Ohana in Hawaii and on the mainland.A celebration of life for Kai is on hold due to the Covid19 pandemic. The Torres Ohana is planning a celebration of Kai's life and a paddle out in Hawaii as soon as circumstances will allow.