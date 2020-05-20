John Carey Denevan
August 9, 1956 - May 20, 2018
Santa Cruz
"And when it's time
for leaving,
I hope you understand,
I was born a ramblin'
man.' - Allman Bros.
In Memoriam
With happiness we
remember your playful
and adventurous spirit.
The Denevan Family
View the online memorial for John Carey Denevan
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 20, 2020.