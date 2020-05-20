John Carey Denevan
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Carey Denevan
August 9, 1956 - May 20, 2018
Santa Cruz
"And when it's time
for leaving,
I hope you understand,
I was born a ramblin'
man.' - Allman Bros.
In Memoriam
With happiness we
remember your playful
and adventurous spirit.
The Denevan Family


View the online memorial for John Carey Denevan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved