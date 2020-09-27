John E. NohrdenMarch 31, 1919 - September 21, 2020Resident of Santa CruzJohn E. ("Johnny") Nohrden died peacefully at his home in Santa Cruz on Tuesday, September 21 at the age of 101. A native of Watsonville, John graduated from Watsonville High School in 1936 and began work as a title searcher at the California Pacific Title Company in Santa Cruz. In 1940, he enrolled at San Mateo Junior College to study engineering. In the summer of 1941, he received a private pilot's license. Later in 1941, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve. On 7 Dec 1941 ("Pearl Harbor Day"), he was at the Naval Training Base at Great Lakes, IL, enroute to the machinists service school at Dearborn, MI. In 1943, John entered a 16-month V-5 flight training program. In 1944, he was designated a Naval Aviator and commissioned as an Ensign. In 1946, he was released to inactive duty with a rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. He had been the junior aviator aboard the Cleveland class light cruiser U.S.S. Pasadena (CL-65). After military service, he returned to work at the Cal. Pacific Title Co. In 1951, he went to work as a land title man in the Land Department of Union Oil Co. of California in Santa Maria. He and his family subsequently lived in Bakersfield, Sacramento, Santa Paula and Whitter, California from 1953-1959 prior to returning to Santa Cruz in 1959. From 1959 until his retirement in 1984, he worked as an Escrow Officer at Santa Cruz Land Title Company, Penniman Title Company and Founders Title Company. He was a charter member of the Radio Control Bees, a Santa Cruz County club associated with building and flying radio controlled model airplanes. John was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Margery Joyce Gregson, and is survived by daughter Meredith Nohrden, son Christopher Nohrden, son Kenneth and wife Joni, and grandson Michael Nohrden.With special thanks to Hospice of Santa Cruz County as well as Leigh Galang and her Healthy Living at Home team.