John Edwin Lackey
July 10, 1946 - January 13, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
John "Wacko" Lackey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends after a battle with leukemia, he was 73.
John was born in Fresno CA, where he grew up, he was a misfit, who attended school there up through graduating from Fresno High. Soon after graduating high school he moved to Sacramento CA. There he worked for ITT and managed their parking facilities at the Sacramento Airport, he grew tired of the corporate lifestyle and moved to Santa Cruz after meeting his life partner, Kathy Browne while here visiting friends. After moving to Santa Cruz John attended many art classes at Cabrillo College. His passion was life drawing. The many works in his "black books" are well known by many of his close friends and family. He always had the black sketch book, a napkin, or anything he could draw on with him just in case something, or someone caught his eye and he felt like drawing. Shortly after coming to Santa Cruz, John and Kathy moved into the infamous beach house right on La Selva Beach. Together, and along with many friends visiting and staying, they enjoyed a free "hippy" lifestyle. They, and many of their friends, indulged in a deep lifestyle of art, experimentation and love of all things. This little beach house had no running water, electricity, or plumbing. They had an amazing experience!
On Dec. 2, 1972 John and Kathy were married. Shortly after Kathy became pregnant with their first son Nathan. It was around that time they decided that they needed to find a home with better accommodations for a child. That was when they moved into their Branciforte home which they eventually they converted and built into their dream home. John and Kathy put their heart and soul into remodeling that home in the early 2000's and John's woodwork is featured throughout. Kathy's collection of tasteful antiques added to the beauty of their home.
In 1975 their son Jacob was born. During this time and in the following years John was deep into carving signs for local businesses, working for local cabinet shops and doing cabinet jobs on the side. Eventually, John and Kathy started forming a business that would end up growing into a successful architectural millwork company. His legacy continues through his family business that he enjoyed building with the help and support from his Kathy their two sons. John also had a passion for "Woodies" and classic cars. He loved participating in Woodies on The Warf and being in local car shows where he loved to show his 1929 Model "A" Depot Hack.
John leaves behind two sons. Nathan Lackey, his wife Angie, their children Caitlin, Taylor, Olivia and Garrett. And younger son Jacob Lackey, his wife Catherine and their daughter Scarlett. John also leaves behind two brothers, David and Chuck, and two sisters, Noleen and Robin. Along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. He is predeceased by his wife Kathleen, mother Noleen Lackey and father Edwin Lackey.
A celebration of John's life will be held in the next coming months. We will have food, drink, a lot of John's artwork and his "black books" on display for everyone to enjoy. Many more great stories to share, so please attend John's celebration and share your stories of the good times with us. Please send an email to Jake Lackey at: [email protected] so we can log everyone's addresses and notify you soon of the day and time of John's Celebration of Life via email. If you would like to send your condolences to John's family, share a memory or photo please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 25, 2020