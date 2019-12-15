Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
John Edwin Pennington


1939 - 2019
John Edwin Pennington Obituary
John Edwin Pennington
February 8, 1939 - December 7, 2019
Native of Santa Cruz
John Edwin Pennington, a lifelong resident of Santa Cruz passed away on December 7, 2019 with his family at his bedside. John was a US Navy Veteran. He was fascinated with gemstones and indulged in designing jewelry. A car aficionado, he enjoyed hot rods, and was also an avid golfer.
John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn Pennington. He also leaves behind his two daughters Jamie Pennington and Jonnette Pennington. Also his two grandsons Daniel Arenas and Brandon Claridge.
A private committal has taken place.


View the online memorial for John Edwin Pennington
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
