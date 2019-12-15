|
John Edwin Pennington
February 8, 1939 - December 7, 2019
Native of Santa Cruz
John Edwin Pennington, a lifelong resident of Santa Cruz passed away on December 7, 2019 with his family at his bedside. John was a US Navy Veteran. He was fascinated with gemstones and indulged in designing jewelry. A car aficionado, he enjoyed hot rods, and was also an avid golfer.
John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn Pennington. He also leaves behind his two daughters Jamie Pennington and Jonnette Pennington. Also his two grandsons Daniel Arenas and Brandon Claridge.
A private committal has taken place.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019