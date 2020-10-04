John Franzman
August 12, 1927 - September 18, 2020
Royal Oaks
John Franzman passed away on September 18, 2020, at his home in Royal Oaks. He was born August 12, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. His family moved to Atherton when John was a senior in high school. He graduated from Sequoia High, then he enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1945 and was accepted into the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT. He participated in boxing while there, and honored to have Jack Dempsey as a referee in their Saturday night bouts. His class was the first to sail on the USCGC Eagle, the tall ship taken from the Germans after World War II. He left the Academy after the war, and entered Menlo College. John also started working for Standard Oil at that time. In 1948 he married Lea Malinoff, with whom he had 5 children. He graduated from Menlo College with a BA in Business. He had also studied chemical engineering at Stanford and was offered a scholarship, but was unable to attend. They moved to Los Altos and he purchased a Chevron station. He coached Little League, and enjoyed having their house as the gathering spot for the neighborhood kids with the backyard pool. He was President of The Lions Club, and some of his fondest memories were from the 4th of July celebrations in Mountain View where he was in charge of shooting off the fireworks. (And proud to say no one was ever injured.) He was co-owner of Ken's House of Pancakes and The Wagon Wheel, both in Mountain View, where he was also President of the Chamber of Commerce from 1969-70. Those were busy times at The Wagon Wheel as it was located in the heart of Silicon Valley when it was just starting to boom. By now he was married to Janeen Velho. In 1981, he purchased the Bayview Hotel in Aptos and operated it as a restaurant and B&B. John bought The Mediterranean in Aptos in 1985 and was there until he retired in 1999. He married Joyce Alman in 1987, and they bought their home in Royal Oaks in l988. John enjoyed fishing with his sons, golfing with his buddies, watching Stanford & 49er football and the Giants. He and Joyce were lucky to have had many wonderful road trips and cruises around the country and the world.
John is survived by his loving wife Joyce, his beloved children Kathy, Nancie Irvine, John, David and wife Linda, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and sister Wilma Gawthrop. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Blanche (Benscher) Franzman, sister Barbara Keely, daughter Debbie, step-daughter Tammy (Velho) Silvestri, daughter-in-law Debra, granddaughter Michelle, and grandson Larry Spotanski.
No services are planned at this time. The family requests that you donate to your favorite charity
