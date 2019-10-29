|
John Gruber
May 25, 1921 - October 14, 2019
Resident of Soquel, California
John Gruber ("Grube"), 98, passed away peacefully in Brentwood, CA. John was born and raised in Black River Fall., He was most proud of his service with the Marines during WWII serving in combat in the Mariana Island chain as an AA Machine Gun Crewman. After separating from active service at NAS, Tillamook, Oregon he met and married Virginia Claire Sander settling in Santa Cruz. John worked in construction before he became a tanner at Salz Leather Company.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, judo, weightlifting, his friends at Sir Froggy's Bar, and most recently at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood after his move from Santa Cruz.
John is preceded in death by his wife Virginia, son fellow Marine John Nicholas Jr., and eldest daughter Kathleen Strang. He is survived by six of his children; Charleen Lam, Patrick, Michael, Maureen Clark, Daniel, Timothy, seventeen grandchildren and great grandchildren.
John's full military honors ceremony will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Road in Dixon, CA November 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM. A celebration of life will occur at Harvest Park Bowl 5000 Balfour Road in Brentwood, CA on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to non-profit Shared Adventures(in memo line 321life+1Project). P.O. box 396 Santa Cruz, CA 95061. If you would like to offer condolences to John's family, share your memories and light a candle in his honor please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel