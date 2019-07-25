Home

John Haas


1931 - 2019
John Haas Obituary
John Haas
August 20, 1931 - July 15, 2019
Santa Cruz County
Born August 20, 1931 in Bath, Pennsylvania John passed away on JulY 15 surrounded by his loving family.
John started and owned General Produce Transport and ran the company for over 30 years. John was also a former Police Officer for the City of Watsonville.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cathy Haas, his son John Haas, Jr, his daughter Cynthia Haas Perry (Jody), step-daughters Kelly Soto (Mauricio), Carrie Betty (Albert) numerous grandchildren,great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 25, 2019
