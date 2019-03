John James Buchanan

April 11, 1932 - February 3, 2019

Resident of Jackson, CA

John James Buchanan, a resident of Jackson, CA, died February 3, 2019, in Lodi, California. Born in Brooklyn, NY, April 11, 1932. He is survived by his wife, Louise Longley; a daughter from his marriage to Claudia Hall, Sherry Lynn Buchanan; and three children from his marriage to Audrey Byam, John James Buchanan, Jr., Rebecca Ruth Buchanan, and Alice Ann Kuhn. He was "Uncle John" to nieces and nephews too numerous to name here.

John enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps in 1950 and served in combat in the Korean War, where he attained the rank of staff sergeant. He joked that he was the shortest, youngest staff sergeant with no hash marks in the history of the U. S. Marine Corps. After he was discharged from the service, he returned to college at Columbia, New York City, where he was a champion wrestler. He graduated with a double degree, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science – Electrical Engineering. His career in sales and marketing in the semi-conductor and electronics industry led him across the country, eventually to Silicon Valley in the 1960's, where he represented national and international electronics companies until he retired in 1992.

John loved skiing, waterskiing, sailing, traveling, jazz, and a well-made Manhattan Cocktail. He had a bright, inquiring mind, and was an avid reader of physics, math, weather, and history, to name a few of his eclectic interests. He loved to sail his beloved ultralight boat, Daisy, on Monterey Bay, San Francisco Bay, and in between. John had a special passion for the informal Wednesday night "beer can" races in Santa Cruz, and loved to race in the Windjammer Races from San Francisco to Santa Cruz, occasionally doublehanding with his wife, Louise. Some of his proudest moments occurred when he and his son, John Buchanan, Jr., won races on Monterey Bay. When he retired he and his wife relocated from San Francisco to Jackson, CA, where they have since lived. His family and friends will remember him as a charming, interesting man with an engaging sense of humor. His children will always honor him for his quiet, unconditional love for them.

No services will be held. Messages may be sent to www.lodifuneralhome.com.





