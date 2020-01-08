Home

Resurrection Catholic Comm
7600 Soquel Dr
Aptos, CA 95003
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Resurrection Catholic Church
7600 Soquel Drive
Aptos, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
John Ladley O'Hara


1930 - 2020
John Ladley O'Hara Obituary
John Ladley O'Hara
Nov. 8, 1930 ~ Jan. 4, 2020
Resident of Aptos
John Ladley O'Hara passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Resurrection Catholic Church (7600 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003). A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Church. With a reception immediately following at the church hall. A full obituary will follow at a later date.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020
