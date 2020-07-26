John Merrill Catlin, M.D.
January 8, 1937 - June 30, 2020
A Resident of Soquel, California
John Merrill Catlin, M.D., passed away peacefully on June 30th after a brief illness with his loving wife of 40 years, Coty Catlin, by his side.
John was born in Easton, PA, and attended the prestigious prep school of Loomis, located in Windsor, CT. He went on to Trinity College in Hartford, CT, graduating in 1958 with a pre-med degree and then attended New York Medical College, class of 1962. In 1966, John started his residency for Family Practice at Santa Cruz County Hospital. Two years later Dr. Catlin, along with his colleagues Dr. Colin Mackenzie and Dr. Donald Seapy, established the distinguished Scotts Valley Medical Clinic. John delivered over 400 souls into this world and provided compassionate care to countless others over his 54 years as a Family Practice physician. One of the highlights of his medical career was serving as Chief of Staff at Community Hospital, building bridges of care across the medical community.
John got his pilot's license before his driver's license and soloed at the age of 14. His love of flying was a lifelong passion and led him to join the US Navy as a flight surgeon. He enjoyed his internship at Camp Pendleton (1962 - 1963) and was then stationed in Guam for the remainder of his admirable service career. After his retirement from Family Practice, John continued as a FAA examiner with his wife Coty as his nurse. John certified licenses for both commercial and private pilots throughout his esteemed medical career.
A few of John's many hobbies included golf, gardening, antique cars, extensive global travel, and music. John played 10 different musical instruments and he and Coty performed at public and private venues in Santa Cruz and Calaveras counties throughout his retirement years. A doting husband and father, John felt that being a devoted spouse was his primary occupation, one in which he succeeded with distinction.
John is survived by the love of his life, Coty Catlin, and their six daughters: Elizabeth Chase and husband Marty, Laura Jean Catlin PsyD., Cori Holt and husband David, Chantel Casey and husband Shawn, Robyn Egan and husband Christopher, Tawny Catlin, 9 grandchildren; niece, Linda Catlin, and nephew James Catlin. John was predeceased by his parents, Harold Milo and Genevieve Catlin, brother Harold Milo Catlin Jr., and Harold's oldest son, John's namesake, John Catlin.
A private burial service with full military honors was held on July 15, 2020, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Santa Cruz, CA, with John's cherished wife and 6 daughters, son-in-law Christopher Egan and grandson Walker Herrmann in attendance. A public memorial service and celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Aptos, CA., when health safety is not an issue. In lieu of flowers contributions are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to your favorite charity
. View the online memorial for John Merrill Catlin, M.D.