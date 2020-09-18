John P. BoesenMay 12, 1951 - May 12, 2020AptosJohn passed away at his home of natural causes on his 69th birthday. John was born in Oak Park, Illinois. He relocated to San Jose, Ca. in 1968. John was a proud third generation member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, giving 40 years of loyal service to Local Union 332, San Jose. John was a well respected man who was deeply admired and loved by those close to him. He is survived by his wife, Cary Shapiro; son, John K. Boesen; sister, Jacquelyn Dodge; brother, Richard Boesen; nephews and nieces, Wolfgang, Sandra Maureen, Noelle, Sarah, and Matt. Preceded in death by his mother and father.