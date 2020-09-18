1/2
John P. Boesen
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John P. Boesen
May 12, 1951 - May 12, 2020
Aptos
John passed away at his home of natural causes on his 69th birthday. John was born in Oak Park, Illinois. He relocated to San Jose, Ca. in 1968. John was a proud third generation member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, giving 40 years of loyal service to Local Union 332, San Jose. John was a well respected man who was deeply admired and loved by those close to him. He is survived by his wife, Cary Shapiro; son, John K. Boesen; sister, Jacquelyn Dodge; brother, Richard Boesen; nephews and nieces, Wolfgang, Sandra Maureen, Noelle, Sarah, and Matt. Preceded in death by his mother and father.


View the online memorial for John P. Boesen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved