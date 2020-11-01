1/1
John Patrick Aloysious Mills
1951 - 2020
John Patrick Aloysious Mills, a long time resident of Santa Cruz unexpectedly passed recently. John loved Santa Cruz and was a proud graduate of Santa Cruz High School and UCSC. Throughout his life, John could frequently be found talking to old friends and meeting new friends on Pacific Avenue.
In John's younger years, he was in his element as a political activist, whether it be supporting a candidate for local government or a cause he was passionate about. John relished the political arena.
John is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sharon Mills. He was a devoted uncle to his nephews, Tommy and Ryan Mills and a doting great Uncle to their children, T.L. and Paulina (children of Tommy and Loretta Mills) and Abby, Gigi and Livy (children of Ryan and Sarah Mills). John is also survived by his niece, Sheila Mills Re. John was preceded in death by his two brothers, Brad and Michael Mills.
John will be sorely missed by us all, but we will forever hear his laughter and will long enjoy the many stories of adventure John loved to share.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Santa Cruz Planned Parenthood are appreciated.
"May the road rise to meet you,
May the sunshine warm upon your face,
And the rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of his hands"
(An Irish Blessing)


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
