|
|
John Paul Alaga Jr.
May 30, 1962 - Aug. 22, 2019
Watsonville, Ca.
John Paul Alaga Jr. passed away peacefully at 57 years of age surrounded by his family in Watsonville. John was born on May 30, 1962 to his parents, Sharon and John Alaga Sr. He was preceded in death by his loving mother. He embraced many aspects of life and prided himself in his two boys. Some of his fondest times were coaching them in little league, sharing his love for classic cars, working on home improvement projects and spending time camping and boating with friends and family. John was a resident of Watsonville and a friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Robin Alaga; his children Jason and Ryan Alaga; his stepchildren Garrett Brownfield, Brianna Browning, and James Brownfield; his siblings, David Alaga and Cindy Bettencourt; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be missed. A special thanks to Lee, Candy and Family for their love and care at the Rose Garden. A celebration of life will be held September 22 from 1-4 at the Padres Center in Corralitos.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz.
View the online memorial for John Paul Alaga Jr.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019