John Salas

Oct. 20, 1963 - June 22, 2019

Watsonville

John Salas died June 22, surrounded by his children and family. He was 55. John was born on October 20, 1963 to Simon and Patricia Salas in Watsonville. He enjoyed time with his family, meeting people and making new friends. All who knew John will remember him for his great sense of humor and his gift to make everyone laugh.

He is survived by his loving children Melissa Salas Villalobos (Javier Villalobos), Christine Salas Macey (Bobby Macey), Johnny Lee Salas, and Kenneth Salas, his brothers; Joe, Jesse and Sam Salas and a sister Georgia Salas; his grandchildren Amber Magaña, Isaiah Villalobos and Myla Macey, and his longtime partner Olivia Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his parents Simon and Patricia Salas.

Rosary will be recited Wednesday, 11:00 am at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. A mass will follow at 1:00 pm at Valley Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Mehl's Colonial Chapel. Any donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice who have provided so much comfort and support during our time of need.





