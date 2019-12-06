|
|
John Salsedo
June 26, 1961 - Nov. 30, 2019
Watsonville
We lost our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, John Salsedo, on November 30, 2019. He was born to Lawrence and Ernestina Salsedo on June 26, 1961 in Salinas, CA. He went to the local elementary schools and graduated from North Salinas High School in 1979. He loved sports and was a star football player in high school. He went on to attend Hartnell College, where he focused on his love of automobiles.
John worked as a janitor for decades, and with his acquired knowledge, opened up his own business, Salsedo's Janitorial Service, in 1994. He had a deep passion for his work because it was a way to keep active and he enjoyed meeting all of the people along the way. His work ethic and energy were unmatched. When John walked into a room, his laughter and positivity would light up a room and he always left with dozens of new friends in any type of situation.
Outside of work, John had a number of passions. John's number one passion was his wife, Rita. The connection between John and Rita was instant. Their families lived in the same neighborhood in Mora, New Mexico. Additionally, John's mother and Rita's father not only shared the same surname, but were friends.
His love for his family, pets, and friends was enormous. His loyalty was strong and he enjoyed gatherings, telling stories, and joking around. He believed in laughter being good for the soul and living life to the fullest, which he did. John also loved cars, sports (especially football), music, movies, trips, amusement parks, and anything else that life had to offer. He would always jump at the opportunity to go on adventures with his wife and kids. He treasured every moment because he believed that life and time were precious.
He was preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Ernestina Salsedo, and brother Larry Salsedo. John leaves his wife Rita Salsedo, daughters Paulette Salsedo and Shannon Jamarck, son Declan Salsedo, fur babies Zoila and Halo Salsedo, parrot Sandia Salsedo, and turtles Lamondre and Groucho Salsedo, who was purchased on John's honeymoon with Rita in 1983, Sphynx grandson Thor Jamarck, sister Rosie Alvarez (Willie Alvarez), sister Loretta Salinas (Jim Frichette) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His family would like to express their sincere appreciation to those who have reached out to them. All of the stories and kind words have helped tremendously during this difficult time. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8th 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary at 7 pm, at Mehls Colonial Chapel (222 E Lake Ave, Watsonville, CA). Mass will be held on Monday, December 9th 2019 at 10:00 AM at the St. Patrick's Parish (721 Main St, Watsonville, CA) with burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery (2445 East Lake Ave, Watsonville, CA). Celebration of Life, after the burial, will be held at the Elks Lodge (121 Martinelli St, Watsonville, CA).
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2019