John Thomas McNamara


1932 - 2019
John Thomas McNamara Obituary
John Thomas McNamara
January 15, 1932 - March 19, 2019
Merced
John Thomas "Tom" McNamara was born to John James (Jack) McNamara and Agnes (Hayes) McNamara in Merced California. He was raised and spent most of his adult life in Merced. Known as "Tom" to his friends and "Bobo" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he was a leader in his Catholic community, a successful business man, active community member and member of organizations such as the Atwater California Castle Air Museum Board, Merced Rotary, and the Merced Elks. He was a friend to most everyone he met.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia (Threlfall), his son Patrick and daughter Mary Lorraine, and his brothers Patrick and Steve. He is survived by his son Dennis (Buggs) McNamara (wife Caron), his daughter Margie McNamara Hibner (husband Chuck), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
There will be a Catholic Mass at 9am at Our Lady of Mercy Church 459 W. 21st Street Merced, California followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery on Highway 59 in Merced. There will be a celebration at The Elks Lodge 1910 'M' Street from 11:30a to 3p in Merced.
No flowers please. In lieu please send donations to Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merced, Napa Valley Ride to defeat ALS for Matt Chaney, or Susan G. Komen Foundation.


View the online memorial for John Thomas McNamara
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 7, 2019
