Resources More Obituaries for John Christerson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John W. Christerson M.D.

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John W. Christerson, MD

1923-2019

Santa Cruz

John "Jack" Christerson, was called to the Lord on April 22, 2019. Indeed, Jack's life was one of callings. First, to the Lord, then to his family, his country and a life in medicine. Jack passed away peacefully at home in the loving embrace of his wife of 69 years, Donna, and his adult children.

Born in the small rural town of Souris, North Dakota, Jacks' family moved to Toledo, Oregon, where in high school Jack pursued his life-long love of sports, excelling in track, football and boxing before attending Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. At an early age, Jack was drawn to a life of excellence in the service of others and, upon graduating from Creighton, returned to Oregon where he graduated with honors from the University of Oregon School of Medicine in Portland and was accepted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Jack met his wife, Donna, while he was completing his residency in cardiology and she was a nursing student. Thereafter, young doctor Christerson would be called by the United States Navy to serve in a Navy medical unit attached to the Marines during the Korean War. There, Jack performed life-saving surgery near the front lines and also pioneered "new surgical" techniques of grafting veins to save the blood supply on the mangled limbs of US servicemen. His early work in Korea is still in use today and was eventually published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Jack went on to serve as a Naval Reserve officer following his active military duty.

Following his discharge from the USN, Jack and his young, growing family moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon before settling in San Jose, California where he became one of only a handful of qualified cardiologists. By this time Jack and Donna's family had grown to seven and the burden of a busy cardiology practice, along with night calls and emergency room duty, were a growing concern because of the time it took away from his family. After much consideration, Jack decided to pursue a second medical residency which would allow him more time with his family. Jack applied and was accepted into the very prestigious Jules Stein Eye Institute at the University of Los Angeles School of Medicine for a residency in ophthalmological surgery. Upon completion of his residency, he was offered a position as an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, being told by the senior medical faculty that he "was much too valuable as a teacher to lose" to private practice.

Jack and Donna, however, had other plans. The Christerson family headed back to Central California settling in Los Gatos where Jack practiced ophthalmology. He also affiliated with Stanford University School of Medicine where he taught in the Department of Ophthalmology. Jack finally settled in Santa Cruz County where he completed his medical career.

Jack gave significant amounts of his time to Twin Lakes Church, where he served on the church board and on numerous committees over the past 40 years. Before his retirement from active medical practice Jack also made time to ease the suffering of others in third world countries by serving with local missionaries as a Locum Tenens surgeon in Kenya, Indonesia and Mexico. Jack would take his entire family on these medical "summer vacations" and he would perform delicate eye surgery with his trusted nurse Donna by his side while one of his children would be tasked to hold the flashlight or to comfort a patient.

In his later years, Jack served as an usher at TLC and stuffed church bulletins. His skilled surgical hands made him the fastest bulletin stuffer at the church. Following retirement, Jack and Donna traveled extensively yet always found time to volunteer and support good deeds in the Santa Cruz Community. During the final year of his life, Jack and Donna resided at Dominican Oaks.

Jack is survived by his wife, Donna, and their five children: Carolyn Pearson of Lakewood, Colorado, John Christerson of Aptos, Nancy Marriner of Incline Village, Nevada, Susan Esau of Woodinville, Washington, and Mary Christerson Torrez of Aptos. He was also the proud Papa of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.





View the online memorial for John W. Christerson, MD Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries