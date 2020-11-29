Jon BarbieriFeb. 24, 1969 - Nov. 9, 2020A Resident of Aptos, CAAptos resident Jon Barbieri, 51, passed away on November 9, 2020. He was born in Glendale, California and spent his early years in Glendale and La Crescenta, and moved with his family to Aptos in 1995.Before he was debilitated by diabetes, he worked for many years as locksmith for various local locksmith companies, as well as the Capitola Mall. In later years he worked as a firearms dealer, registering and transferring firearm licenses for local residents. Jon enjoyed playing darts and pool at local places like Britannia Arms and The Village Host.He loved rooting for his favorite teams: the Saints, Dodgers, and the Lakers.He is survived by his longtime partner Laura Reese, his son, Ian, grandson, Braxton, mother Virginia, and siblings, Peter, Beth, and Paul. He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Memorial Park next to his father, Rocco Barbieri.