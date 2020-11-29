1/
Jon Barbieri
1969 - 2020
Feb. 24, 1969 - Nov. 9, 2020
A Resident of Aptos, CA
Aptos resident Jon Barbieri, 51, passed away on November 9, 2020. He was born in Glendale, California and spent his early years in Glendale and La Crescenta, and moved with his family to Aptos in 1995.
Before he was debilitated by diabetes, he worked for many years as locksmith for various local locksmith companies, as well as the Capitola Mall. In later years he worked as a firearms dealer, registering and transferring firearm licenses for local residents. Jon enjoyed playing darts and pool at local places like Britannia Arms and The Village Host.
He loved rooting for his favorite teams: the Saints, Dodgers, and the Lakers.
He is survived by his longtime partner Laura Reese, his son, Ian, grandson, Braxton, mother Virginia, and siblings, Peter, Beth, and Paul. He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Memorial Park next to his father, Rocco Barbieri.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santa Cruz Memorial Oakwood Chapel
3301 Paul Sweet Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95065
(831) 475-2464
