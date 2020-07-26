Jon GundersgaardApril 7, 1948 - May 25, 2020Scotts Valley, CAScotts Valley resident, Jon Joseph Gundersgaard, 72, died on May 25, 2020. With family by his side, and the wonderful support of Hospice, he died peacefully at his family cottage in Aptos, California.He was born in Park Falls, Wisconsin on April 7, 1948 to parents Ted and Julia Gundersgaard. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Jon spent over a year at University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, and then left for sunny California where he earned his BA in History from San Diego State University, and his MA in History from San Jose State University.Jon married Carlene Gundersgaard in 1974 and they raised one daughter, Tarra Jane Gundersgaard.At the young age of 35, Jon was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and bravely lived with its effects throughout his adult life. He worked full time in Human Resources and Recruitment for 30 years, retiring from Seagate Technology in 2016. He was always active in the community, including neighborhood associations and community groups. He was tremendously generous and enjoyed investing in important causes. He was often described as inspirational, generous and kind-hearted.Jon is survived by his daughter Tarra, wife Carlene, two sisters, Jane Wolfe and Ginger Rodriguez, two nephews, Jeff Wolfe and Brett Rodriguez and two nieces, Jeri Wolfe and Alyssa Rodriguez.A Virtual Memorial Service was held with his immediate family in June, 2020 and a local Memorial at Sea service for family and close friends will be held as soon as the service can be safely held, likely in August. Invited guests will be notified when a firm date is set.In Memory of Jon Gundersgaard, please send all donations to the National MS Society.