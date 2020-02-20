|
Jose de Jesus Vargas Flores
June 6, 1947 - Feb. 9, 2020
Watsonville
On February 9, 2020, Jose de Jesus Vargas Flores, 72, passed away in Watsonville with family and friends by his side. Known to many as "El Guero," and to his family as "Grandpa JJ," Jesus was born June 6, 1947 in Mexico. Jesus would later call the Santa Cruz Central Coast home, where he and his family grew deep roots.
A small business owner for many years in the Watsonville community, many new him for his generosity and sincerity, as well as his humility and integrity. For those who knew him more personally, Jesus was a man of deep faith and tradition, but also deeply accepting and understanding of others. A man of many words and even more laughs, Jesus had a charm and sparkle that was infectious, even to strangers.
His love of mariachi, menudo, and agave kept him returning home to Mexico, where he always felt welcomed and at peace. Above all, Jesus was most proud of his expanding family and their closeness to one another, and he took great pride in being the Patriarch of the Vargas family. His fighting spirit and love of life was tempered by his kind soul.
Jesus is survived by his wife, Socorro; his four children, Frank, Araceli, Omar, and Beatrice; his fourteen grandchildren; and his four great-grandchildren. You will be missed, Grandpa JJ.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, February 23, at 5:00PM with a rosary to be held at 7:00PM at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A mass will be held at Saint Patrick's Church on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020