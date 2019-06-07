Josef Lukas

March 11, 1938 - May 22, 2019

Santa Cruz

Josef Lukas, Ironworker and commercial fisherman, father and grandfather, passed away at his home in Live Oak on May 22, 2019. He was 81 years old.

"German Joe" grew up on a small farm next to the Bavarian Alps. As a young man he manufactured skis in a factory in Germany before moving to New York City in the early 1960s to find work. He worked in demolition and delivered beer before joining the Ironworkers Union where he worked on a number of high profile construction projects. As a steward Josef represented the interests of his fellow employees, and he was a reliable presence on the picket line to demand better pay and working conditions.

His trade brought him to various regions of the country, including upstate New York, Reno Nevada, and the Bay Area of California. He moved to Santa Cruz where he married, bought a home, and raised three children.

Josef will be remembered most for his work ethic and honest demeanor. He was an accomplished skydiver, an exceptional mechanic, a great friend to many, and a curious individual. He leaves behind a large family in Bavaria, his three children—Hans, Anna, and Laura —and four grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on June 15th 2019. Please contact: [email protected] if you would like to attend, or share a memory about Josef.





