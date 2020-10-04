Joseph Anthony "Joey" MartinezJanuary 24, 1956 - September 22, 2020Santa CruzFriends and family are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, for Joey Martinez who passed away at his Santa Cruz home. Joey was an avid surfer and leaves many lifelong friends whom he surfed with. Beginning as a youngster, surfing at the jetties of Newport Beach, and then south all the way to Baja Mexico, Joey never strayed from the surfer's life. Joey battled childhood diabetes for his entire life. His family and friends marveled at his determination and passion for surfing, as Joey never let his illness stop him from doing what he loved.He is survived by his wife Connie Montgomery- Martinez and many loving family and extended family members. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, October 6, at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel form 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The committal will be private.