Joseph John Locatelli
March 29, 1947 – Nov. 8, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Joseph J. Locatelli passed away at his home in Happy Valley (Santa Cruz) after being diagnosed with Pancreatic and Liver Cancer. He was 73. Joe was born in Brembilla, Bergamo, Italy, the son of Adolfo and Angelina Locatelli. He came to the United States with his family as a small child. Joe grew up in Santa Cruz where he attended local schools.
Joe has worked at a number of different careers including the owner operator of Locatelli Firewood, he was a butcher and later a developer and builder. He maintained a large orchard of a variety of different fruit trees and also a 26 year old Merlot vineyard. He also enjoyed fishing, diving and lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. "Joe was a great friend to have". Joe and Pat enjoyed over 20 years living part-time in San Sebastian Baja, Mexico in a home he built with his own hands.
He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was also a longtime member of the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge where he loved to meet friends and play Pedro. Joe ran the Eldorado Bocce Tournament for many years with a large group of close friends.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Eileen Locatelli; son, Jeffrey V. Locatelli and his wife Nicole; brother, John Locatelli. He is also survived by his five adoring grandchildren, Julia N. Locatelli, Vincent Nico Locatelli, Ryan K. Livingstone, Gina M. Frugoli and Ashely Livingstone.
Due to the health restrictions associated with Covid, a celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. The service date, time and location will be announced when it has been scheduled.
Arrangements are under the direction of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel.
