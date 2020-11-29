1/1
Joseph John Locatelli
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph John Locatelli
March 29, 1947 – Nov. 8, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Joseph J. Locatelli passed away at his home in Happy Valley (Santa Cruz) after being diagnosed with Pancreatic and Liver Cancer. He was 73. Joe was born in Brembilla, Bergamo, Italy, the son of Adolfo and Angelina Locatelli. He came to the United States with his family as a small child. Joe grew up in Santa Cruz where he attended local schools.
Joe has worked at a number of different careers including the owner operator of Locatelli Firewood, he was a butcher and later a developer and builder. He maintained a large orchard of a variety of different fruit trees and also a 26 year old Merlot vineyard. He also enjoyed fishing, diving and lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. "Joe was a great friend to have". Joe and Pat enjoyed over 20 years living part-time in San Sebastian Baja, Mexico in a home he built with his own hands.
He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was also a longtime member of the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge where he loved to meet friends and play Pedro. Joe ran the Eldorado Bocce Tournament for many years with a large group of close friends.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Eileen Locatelli; son, Jeffrey V. Locatelli and his wife Nicole; brother, John Locatelli. He is also survived by his five adoring grandchildren, Julia N. Locatelli, Vincent Nico Locatelli, Ryan K. Livingstone, Gina M. Frugoli and Ashely Livingstone.
Due to the health restrictions associated with Covid, a celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. The service date, time and location will be announced when it has been scheduled.
Arrangements are under the direction of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. To express your condolences or to share a memory with Joe's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.


View the online memorial for Joseph John Locatelli



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Joe Locatelli, a busy man who could always find the time to be everyones best friend......Love you my Brother.

chuck pyle
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved