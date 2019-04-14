Joseph Jurnecka

April 28,1917-March 26,2019

Corralitos

A true hero, and one of the last of the "greatest generation" died 3/26/19 after a brief illness, one month shy of his 102nd birthday.

Joseph Emil Jurnecka, born 4/28/1917 in Cicero/Berwyn, IL, was the only son of Czech immigrant parents. Raised during the great depression, he remained frugal his entire life, eschewing luxury. A good student, he led the Morton High School HAM radio club. After attending community college he worked as a radio repairman until WW2 broke out. He was selected for flight training, ultimately piloting a B17 bomber in the 8th Air Force. Stationed in Rattlesden, UK, he flew 18 missions before his plane was so severely damaged by enemy flak that he was forced to divert to Sweden, a neutral country, where he was kept until the end of the war several months later. A mission a month earlier had resulted in the ditching of his plane in the North Sea when it ran short on fuel. Under his expert piloting and leadership, his entire crew survived and were picked up 24 hours later, spending the cold night floating in life rafts.

Upon return to the States, he completed his service obligation, training servicemen in radio principles. During that time he met the love of his life, Ruth Yvette Kutner, a commercial artist, who had served as a WASP (Women Airforce Service Pilot) during the war, at a USO function. After his discharge, they were married, and Joe enrolled in the electrical engineering program at the University of Illinois. Ruth and Joe started a family, ultimately raising 4 children. After graduation, Joe worked for a brief period for RCA before moving his family to the San Fernando Valley (L.A.) to enter the aerospace industry. He worked for Lockheed and Comsat among others but, after military contracts dried up, ultimately for the city of Los Angeles, supervising modernization of their emergency communications system.

After retirement, Joe and Ruth moved to the Santa Cruz area, enjoying travel (including in their Cortez motorhome), golf, socializing, and an inseparable loving relationship until Ruth's untimely death from brain cancer in 2004, after 57 years of marriage. Age 87 at the time, and devastated by the loss, Joe soldiered on for another 14 years, caring for himself in his own home. He enjoyed the company and support of a group of retired pilots in Watsonville and, until he stopped driving just a year prior to his death, volunteered weekly at Grey Bears, helping to pack grocery bags for seniors. He walked at Rio Del Mar Beach daily when he was still driving, thereafter as often as he could get a ride. It was an opportunity for him to socialize with visitors and camp hosts, and an affirmation of life. He was an inspiration to many (especially his family!) and a donor to many community programs.

Joe is survived by four children: Jan Jurnecka (local retired vascular surgeon), Wendy Nocket (retired teacher), Sheri Jurnecka (retired attorney, now craftsperson) and Kim Jurnecka (developer); their spouses; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Interment will be private and, at his request, no service is planned.





