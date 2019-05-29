Joseph Lee Holmes

June 8, 1938 - May 22, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Services will be held in Clinton, Louisiana for Joseph Holmes who passed away at the age of 80. Born in Clinton, Joseph was a long distance truck drive with a career spanning over 30 years. He retired from operating big rigs in 2001, and moved to Santa Cruz 18 years ago to be near his brother and his family.

Joseph loved people and their life stories. He opened up his own mobile mechanic business in Santa Cruz and met countless customers and colleagues in the auto shop industry whose friendships he cherished. Joseph's skill and dedication in repairing just about anything for his clients was truly from a golden bygone era of trust and honesty. He will be missed and forever remembered by those whom he came to know.

He is survived by his brothers: Roy (Deborah) Holmes of Santa Cruz, and Willie Holmes of Clinton, Louisiana, His sister, Viola (George) Johnson of Clinton, his daughter, Bridgette Holmes, granddaughter, Brittnii (Alex) Potter, great grandson, Ronan Joseph Potter, and many loving nieces, nephews, and loving extended family living in Santa Cruz, Georgia, and Louisiana.

Church services and burial will take place at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Clinton LA. Any kind acts of charity can be made in Joseph's memory to Hospice of Santa Cruz. You may visit the Benito and Azzaro home page to share your prayers and condolences with the family.





