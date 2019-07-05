Joseph Louis Bigas, Jr. D.D.S

June 5, 1943 – June 24, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Dr. Joseph Bigas, loving husband, brother, and uncle passed away after a long illness on June 24, 2019. He was 76 years old. Joe was a native of Seattle, Washington. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1967 and served as a Navy dentist assigned to a Marine battalion during the Vietnam conflict. He practiced general dentistry in San Francisco for 3 years and then received his graduate training in endodontics at Boston University 1972-1974. He began practicing endodontics in Santa Cruz in 1974 until he retired in 1998. Dr.Bigas is a past president of the Northern California Academy of Endodontics and held the position of assistant clinical professor of endodontics at the University of California San Francisco Dental School for 9 years.

Upon retirement, he learned to play the ukulele and to fly an airplane. Joe was a true outdoorsman: fly fisherman and hunter. He and his beloved German Shorthair Pointer, Koa, hunted many pheasants together. Joe was a runner, cyclist, swimmer, and water skier. A member of St. Joseph's Church, Joe served for many years as a sacristan and usher, making certain the church was open every Sunday. He traveled many places but Hawaii was closest to his heart, a love he shared with his beloved wife of 34 years, Lourdes.

Joe is survived by his wife Lourdes Bigas, brothers Bill Bigas of Lake Oswego, Oregon, John Bigas of Seattle, Washington, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Always considerate ever a gentleman. He was loved very much. A celebration of Joe's life will be held Saturday, September 7 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at 2020 Koopmans Ave, Santa Cruz.





View the online memorial for Joseph Louis Bigas, Jr. D.D.S Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 5, 2019