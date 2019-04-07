Joseph Michael Petrauskas

Jan. 20, 1979 - Mar. 22, 2019

Resident of Capitola

Joseph M. Petrauskas passed away on March 22, 2019 at his Capitola home, his loving family by his side. He was 40.

Born in Santa Cruz on January 20, 1979, the son of Al and Linda Petrauskas. He grew up in Soquel and was a graduate of Soquel High School, class of 1997. He attended the University of Missouri where he received his Bachelor's degree in Economics.

As a boy Joe was involved in the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts. Joe was an avid bowler from an early age. He met and married his wife on the lanes. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking, reading and barbequing. He organized the paint ball team at the University of Missouri. He volunteered with the Friends of Santa Cruz County Parks and was the assistant Cub Master for Pack 676.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christa Magellan Petrauskas; parents, Linda and Al Petrauskas; sister, Lisa Petrauskas; son, Braxton Petrauskas; step daughter, Emily Harrington and step son, Alex Harrington. He is also survived by an aunt, an uncle and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A celebration of his life will be held and announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers contributions are preferred in his memory to the Junior Bowling League Boardwalk Bowl • 115 Cliff Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 or to .





View the online memorial for Joseph Michael Petrauskas Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary