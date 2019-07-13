Home

Joseph Rohrer


1933 - 2019
July 19, 1933 - July 2, 2019
Boulder Creek, CA
Joe Rohrer, born in SoCal in 1933, passed peacefully on July 2 with his family by his side. He and his wife Evelyn settled in Boulder Creek, CA and raised their 4 children, Dan, Amy, Alan and Ron, in the heart of the Santa Cruz Mtns. As the child of Swiss immigrants, Joe grew up working on his family's dairy farm where he learned the value of a hard day's work and simple living while providing for his family. A contractor by trade, Joe built and remodeled homes and offices across the State for over 50 years. He was larger than life, known for his "tall tales", a dedicated family man, and always a generous friend. He will be greatly missed.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 13, 2019
