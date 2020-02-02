|
|
Joseph Turley Calmes
September 22, 1940 - January 7, 2020
Resident of Sutter Creek, CA
Joe Calmes, 79, of Sutter Creek, CA, went home to Heaven, on January 7, 2020
He was born in Montgomery, West Virginia, September 22, 1940, the second son, of the late Guynath (Turley) and Robert B Calmes, Sr.
Joe graduated from Pittsburg University (BA, classical studies and history) & Fuller Theological Seminary (M. Div).
Joe met & married the love of his life Edith (Deedie) Graham, in 1963.
Joe & Deedie acquired & renovated an 1888 Victorian house in Santa Cruz to further their goal of making an intimate and godly Christian community.
Joe worked as Administrative Director for Lick Observatories at UC Santa Cruz for over 27 years. Joe was active in his faith and social communities, he and Deedie loved hosting Bible studies, exploring the beauty of the mountains. Upon his retirement, they moved to Sutter Creek, CA.
Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Deedie; by his children, Shanna Calmes & her husband Jonathan Arnold; Brindon Calmes; Brooke Calmes; Ian Calmes & his wife Dayna Lee; and his beloved granddaughter, Indyanna & her mother Arsineh Vartanian; his brother, Robert B Calmes, Jr and his triplet nieces.
There will be a celebration of Joe's life at the Sutter Creek Church of the Nazarene, 14050 Ridge Road, Sutter Creek, CA 95685 on Friday, February 28 at 1pm, followed by a tri-tip BBQ lunch/dinner with all the fixin's.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
- Mercy Ships International, PO Box 2020, Lindale, TX 75771
- Wycliffe Associates, PO Box 2000, Orange, CA 92859
- Your Local Food Bank
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020