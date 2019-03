Joseph Tyler Clouse

September 14, 2000 – February 13, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Joseph Tyler Clouse was stolen from us within a matter of hours on February 13th, 2019 due to Meningococcal Septicaemia, caused by a rare and aggressive form of bacterial Meningitis B.

Joseph was born September 14, 2000 in Folsom, California and moved to Santa Cruz in 2010, where he fell in love with the ocean. Joseph spent his time at the beach, surfing, lifeguarding, and teaching little ones to swim. In the winter, he loved snowboarding in the Sierras.

Joseph attended Tierra Pacifica Charter School before graduating from Harbor High School in 2018, where he was a proud member of the football team and loved by everyone. Joseph was going to college in San Luis Obispo to obtain his EMT certification in pursuit of his dream of becoming a firefighter. He was thriving in SLO with his newly found independence and was excited about spending time with his love, Pearl Biddle.

With a twinkle in his eye and his signature grin, Joseph lit up every room he entered and brought us all tremendous amounts of joy.

He is survived by his mother, Aracelly Bibl, and father, Shawn Clouse; his stepmother, Katie; stepfather, David; his brothers: Jacob, Jackson and Maxwell; and an extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.

Joseph adored his family and friends and positively touched countless lives in such a short period of time. He will be deeply and forever missed. We love you Joseph Tyler Clouse.

A Celebration of Joseph's Life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 6 PM at the Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.

If you would like to send your condolences to Joseph's family please visit www.scmemorial.com





