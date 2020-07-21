He was my sweet, witty uncle that always made me laugh. I loved his laugh! And I loved his humor.

Nothing but happy memories; watching him at work when my dad brought us kids in to visit, going to his cool green house on the corner in Santa Cruz, seeing how artistic he was with his stained glass and how green his thumb was!

Uncle Joe, you were here 96 wonderful years, loving your family.

Now, be with your heavenly family. You will be forever missed~

Your sturdy niece, Gina.

Gina Schaeffer

Family