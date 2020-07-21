1/1
Joseph Vultaggio
1924 - 2020
Joseph Vultaggio
Apr. 8, 1924 - July 17, 2020
Resident of Shasta Lake City
Joseph Vultaggio passed away July 17, 2020 at home, at the age of 96. He was born April 8, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan. Moved to Santa Cruz in 1936. After completing high school at Santa Cruz High, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1943 until 1946.
He is preceded in death by his son, Steven Vultaggio in 2008. He is survived by his sister, Frances Head; his daughter, Sheri Dixon and his son, Joseph B. Vultaggio. He is also survived by five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; five nieces and nephews and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral services will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to health restrictions, attendance will be limited. For those wishing to participate but not able to attend, you can do so by joining Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83816836635?pwd=WjBMWkJRQ3M0Z0diNHo5R2k1ejBEdz09 Meeting ID: 838 1683 6635; Passcode: 428921. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 2271 7th Ave, Santa Cruz, CA.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 21, 2020
He was my sweet, witty uncle that always made me laugh. I loved his laugh! And I loved his humor.
Nothing but happy memories; watching him at work when my dad brought us kids in to visit, going to his cool green house on the corner in Santa Cruz, seeing how artistic he was with his stained glass and how green his thumb was!
Uncle Joe, you were here 96 wonderful years, loving your family.
Now, be with your heavenly family. You will be forever missed~
Your sturdy niece, Gina.
Gina Schaeffer
Family
July 21, 2020
Who you ? :) I don't know who this " Ole Red Hen " is going to cackle to now :( I am blessed to have had you as my Father in law ,My kids loved you Grandpa,and Anthony enjoyed every visit with his Great Grand dad . You will be more then missed by us all .Until we meet again all I can say is Hmmmm, ( he was famous for saying that .
Teresa Vultaggio
Family
July 20, 2020
Who you? Not sure who this "Ole Red Hen " is going to cakle to now:( it was a blessing to be a part of your life:) We will harvest our corn and think about you :) I'm going to miss your handsome & devenir self So untill we meet again HMMMM LOVE YOU POPS
Teresa
Family
July 20, 2020
A man who firmly believed in hard work and tradition. He was witty 'til the very end. His family is going to miss him dearly.
Serena
Family
