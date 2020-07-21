Joseph Vultaggio
Apr. 8, 1924 - July 17, 2020
Resident of Shasta Lake City
Joseph Vultaggio passed away July 17, 2020 at home, at the age of 96. He was born April 8, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan. Moved to Santa Cruz in 1936. After completing high school at Santa Cruz High, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1943 until 1946.
He is preceded in death by his son, Steven Vultaggio in 2008. He is survived by his sister, Frances Head; his daughter, Sheri Dixon and his son, Joseph B. Vultaggio. He is also survived by five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; five nieces and nephews and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral services will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to health restrictions, attendance will be limited. For those wishing to participate but not able to attend, you can do so by joining Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83816836635?pwd=WjBMWkJRQ3M0Z0diNHo5R2k1ejBEdz09
Meeting ID: 838 1683 6635; Passcode: 428921. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 2271 7th Ave, Santa Cruz, CA. To express your condolences or share a remembrance with the Vultaggio family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com
