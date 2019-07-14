Josephine Scampavia

Mar. 2, 1926 - June 27, 2019

Lake Oswego, Oregon

Josephine Scampavia, 93 years, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 27, 2019. Daughter of Amalija and Luke Sarić of Trsteno, Croatia, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Scampavia of Watsonville, CA. Her immediate family includes five children (James, Louis, Anthony, Peter, and Amelia), five grandchildren (Margaret Rei, Pete, Lauren, James, and Sarah), and one great-granddaughter (Amelia).

Family was her passion and joy. She and her husband raised their children on an apple farm instilling strong Christian values, appreciation for music, commitment to education, and respect for Croatian tradition and culture. A loving mother and homemaker, Nonnie, as she was fondly known by her grandchildren, was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing traditional meals, most especially over the holidays. Her skills in gardening and crafts were legendary; and, she was also a gifted storyteller, bringing to life her native land and history for her family.

Josephine was deeply committed to her Catholic faith to the very end of her life, a spiritual gift that she nurtured and bestowed upon her family. She was very devoted to the Sacred Heart of Our Lord, Jesus Christ. Funeral Mass and private services were held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church (Valley Church) in Watsonville, CA.

In lieu of flowers, family members suggest contributions in her memory to Oblates of St. Joseph in Santa Cruz (544 W Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, CA 95060) or Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzinfo.org/donate).







