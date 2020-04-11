|
Joshua Edwin John Burr
September 27, 1995 - April 2, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Son to William (Billy) Burr and Chrisa Burr; Brother to Nolan Burr and Cassidy Burr. Joshua was born and raised in Santa Cruz, CA. where he was always found taking full advantage of his favorite beaches, or exploring the surrounding mountains, accompanied by his beloved dog Tootsie.
He also loved celebrating life with fellow believers by having fun (and playing antics) while wakeboarding and snowboarding. He was the most generous person, not only with his belongings, but with his heart. He loved so hard and lived so big.
He had a vibrant mind, scathing humor, and was the author of authentic and heartfelt poetry. He was incredibly smart and witty, never backing down; he would always stick up for the underdog. People were drawn to his positive and fun-loving energy; he always managed to be the life of every party.
Josh had a way of making whoever he was with feel like the most important and loved person in the world. His enormous hugs and beautiful smile could wipe away anyone's bad day. The outpouring of love and support we have received from our community is a true testament to the impact Josh had on everyone he met, thank you for your love and prayers.
Although we are grieving and we know he will be missed everyday by many, we are comforted by the thought of him at peace in heaven. We know that heaven is rejoicing to gain such a loving guardian angel, but we wish he could have stayed and we will spend eternity celebrating him and loving others like he did.
Please remember to Love Like Josh; people, animals, and God. Many blessing to you all, surprise hugs and double love. Joshua 1:9
If you would like to send your condolences to Josh's family, share a memory or photo or light a candle please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2020