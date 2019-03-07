Josie Nadine Burke-Hunter-Flournoy

May 8, 1929 – February 27, 2019

Resident of Capitola

Josie Burke was born in Coal Fork, West Virginia, on May 8, 1929, to Maude and Morris Burke. She had ten brothers and sisters. Her parents and siblings are all deceased.

She was raised and schooled in Charleston, West Virginia. During her school years, she studied and played piano. She traveled throughout West Virginia singing and playing piano in numerous church choirs and musical groups which were frequently broadcasted on the radio.

After completing school, she moved to Portland, Oregon and was employed by "The Willamette Iron and Steel Corp", which was a ship repair company. She then moved to Santa Cruz, California, and worked in the City Treasurer's office.

She returned to Charleston, and married Arthur Hunter. They had two daughters, Jean and Peggy. The family moved to Santa Cruz where she worked in her sister's business, "Daffy Don's Furniture Store" in Soquel.

After her divorce from Art Hunter, she moved to Red Bluff in 1962. She met and married Laverne (Skeet) Flournoy. They had a daughter, Robin Flournoy. Josie worked in the Tehama County Auditor's office.

After her divorce from Skeet, she moved to Capitola, California. After graduating from bartender school, she worked nine years for Johnny's Valley Lounge. She then went on to manage "JJ's Saloon and Social Club" in Soquel for four years. It had formerly been known as Boswell's.

She retired from the bar business and worked part-time for the American Red Cross while she pursued Income Tax training. She worked 13 years as an Income Tax Preparer. She loved her work both in the bar business and the tax business. She met many people and made many friends. After retirement, she split her time between Capitola and Red Bluff. She enjoyed playing golf with her friends and family.

Josie was predeceased by her older daughter, Jean Kennedy. Josie is survived by her daughters: Peggy Murphy (Mark) of Red Bluff, and Robin Brownfield of Red Bluff. She has five grandchildren: Jessica Blunt of Neola, Utah; Drew Kennedy of Red Bluff, Ca.; Molly Uhland of Willows, Ca.; Ian Murphy of San Francisco, Ca.; and Nolan Brownfield of Red Bluff. She also has five great-grandchildren in Neola, Utah.

She will be dearly missed by her best friend and companion, Robert Stoufer of Red Bluff.

Services will be conducted at Oakwood Memorial Park 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz, Ca 95065 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.

If you would like to leave condolences, share your memories and light a candle in Josie's honor please visit www.scmemorial.com.





View the online memorial for Josie Nadine Burke-Hunter-Flournoy Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary