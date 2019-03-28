|
|
In Loving Memory
Joyce McClure Johnson
Aug 22, 1941 - Mar 20, 2012
DEEP BLUE
OF THE OCEAN
The deep blue of the
ocean strongly delineates
itself from land and
dominates the vista out
to the fog that lies jagged
on the curvature of the
earth's horizon
The light of a rising full
moon reflects off the sea
then mixes with the red
glow of the fading day's
light
We breathe in deeply in
appreciation of the
spectacular once again
feel the healing
Joyce Johnson, 2011
We love you, we miss you
Richard, Kim, Adam, Che',
Asako, Mira, Marcus, Iris,
and Miles.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019