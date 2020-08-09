Juan Juarez Corona
1925 - 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Juan (John) Juarez Corona passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 11, 2020 at his Westside Santa Cruz home at the age of 95. Born May 26, 1925 in Huetamo, Michoacán Mexico, and the 4th of 5 children to Juan Corona and Carlota Juarez Corona.
Early in his youth, he started working at his parent's bakery learning how to bake bread. At age 15, he began an apprenticeship as an auto mechanic in Mexico City. In 1947, John first immigrated to the United States where he began work as a ranch hand in Laredo, Texas. John then would travel the western U.S. working as a hired agricultural laborer throughout the 1950's that led him to the orchards of the Silicon Valley and San Jose, Ca. John then became a member of the Cannery Union # 679. In 1959, he returned to his home in Mexico where he met his future wife.
In 1961 he married his wife of 59 years Concepcion Murguia Corona and immigrated back to San Jose where he would join local 283 (now Local 270) Laborers Union, in which he has been a proud member for the past 57 years. In 1965, the building of the Santa Cruz County Court house (by Jasper Construction) brought him and his family to settle in Santa Cruz. As a Union Laborer Foreman specializing in concrete finish work, he helped build many commercial buildings throughout the Silicon Valley during the 60's, 70's, and 80's. Upon his retirement in 1989, he remained an active union volunteer in the retiree program. As a retiree, he worked countless hours for the food bank program in Santa Cruz County on behalf of Local #270. His whole life John was a devout Catholic and was a regular at Holy Cross Church for decades with his family. During his retirement, he spent a time opening the Santa Cruz Mission for their daily 7am Mass.
John was a devoted husband, father and supported his family unconditionally through the years with wherever their interests led them. He loved going to Oakland Athletics games and barbeques with his family and friends. He enjoyed growing roses for his wife and listening to Pedro Infante with the garage door open while working in his yard. Up to his final days, he was walking with no assistance and was proud of that. John was also proud of being a legal resident of the United States. Making a life for himself and his family, with honest hard work he saw his American dream come true.
Juan is predeceased by his parents and siblings Concepcion, Elias, Costancia and Maria of Huetamo, Michoacan, Mexico. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Concepcion, his sons John, Martin, and Jesse and granddaughter Madeleine of Santa Cruz. Also his daughter Carlota Corona Guardiola and grandchildren Sarah, Andrea, Teresa, Jesse and Elizabeth of Breckenridge, Texas.
A private Mass was held for John at the Santa Cruz Mission in the Mission Garden area. The Mass was presided by Father Jhonnatan F. Carmona.
In lieu of flowers we ask any donations be sent to the Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County https://www.thefoodbank.org/ways-to-give/ View the online memorial for Juan Juarez Corona