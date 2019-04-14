Juana Aurora Seifert

July 5, 1931 - March 20, 2019

Longtime Resident of Santa Cruz

Juana Aurora Seifert passed away on March 20, 2019, in Stockton, California at the age of 87.

Juana was born in Nicaragua and lived in California for 70 years. She was a resident of Santa Cruz County for 48 years. Prior to living in Santa Cruz County, Juana lived for 21 years in San Francisco and was very proud to become a U.S. Citizen in that city.

Juana will be remembered for her phenomenal skills and love of the kitchen, passion for gardening, and tender heart when it came to animals. Yet, nothing meant more to her than her family.

Juana was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Erick H. Seifert. She is survived by their four children: Diana Root and her husband, Walter "Dutch" Root, and their children, Daniel (and his wife, Helane) and Mark (of Plano, TX); Michael Seifert and his wife, Alicia Moore, and their children, James and William (of Saratoga, CA); Denise Eddy and her husband, Douglas Eddy and their son, Steven (of Tracy, CA); and Mark Seifert and his partner, Kathy Miller (of Santa Cruz, CA).

The family would like to extend special gratitude to Jennifer Wilson, RN, from Shelton Care Management, for her exceptional care and attention to all the family. Special thanks also to Elizabeth Iniguez and Maricela Iniguez of Visiting Angels for their love and compassionate care of Juana.

A graveside service was held on April 5, 2019, at Santa Cruz Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin or the ASPCA. If you would like to send your condolences to Juana's family please visit www.scmemorial.com





