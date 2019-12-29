|
Juanita Lee (J.J.) Casserd
April 11, 1946 ~ Dec. 17, 2019
Resident of La Selva Beach
On December 17 at 10:28 am the heavenly angels took her home. She passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter Nicheal and husband Michael.
Juanita had the kindest soul and biggest heart imaginable. She was full of so much love and kindness to everyone she came in contact with. She was always thinking of others before herself. Often Juanita paid for a meals to complete strangers that she could see that were in need. Juanita was a loving human being with a beautiful smile that would light up every room and warm your heart like nobody else.
Juanita had a very close relationship with her only child, daughter Nicheal. They had a mother daughter bond like no other. So much love. Anyone who knew them would tell you they were like two peas in a pod. They loved to go to the Casino's together. It was a tradition for both of their birthdays, that they would wear matching sweaters or shirts for luck. Juanita was so happy when a trip was coming up.
She also loved spending her days with her dogs and a cat named Scooter. Her early morning greeting was with wagging tails and doggy kisses. That started her morning with a smile.
Juanita looked forward to her weekly T.V. shows and loved a glass of chardonnay. She enjoyed the 49's, SF Giants and the Golden State Warriors.
Our hearts are broken; she will be missed beyond words. She leaves behind her daughter Nicheal (Neesh) Warner, her husband of 41 years, Michael Casserd. Mother-in-law Judith casserd, sister Lola Dias, sister Kathy (Faustino) Empasis. Brother-in-law Marcus Casserd and her best friend Judy Winslow, along with several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 12:00 pm at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel (1050 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz) She will have private interment services at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019