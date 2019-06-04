Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corralitos Community Church
Corralitos, CA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Corralitos Community Church
26 Browns Valley Road
Julia Carrie Fuller


Julia Carrie Fuller Obituary
Julia Carrie Fuller
July 15, 1996 - May 30, 2019
Los Angeles
Julia Carrie Fuller, age 22, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles California. She was born July 15, 1996 in Santa Cruz California to Matthew and Shawna Fuller of Corralitos. Julia attended Bradley Elementary School, Aptos Jr. High School, and Aptos High School. She was a leader in 4H raising livestock and participating in the Santa Cruz County Fairs. In addition to her love and care of animals, she loved sports. Julia played Varsity tennis and was on the swim teams in High School. If you didn't find her on a court or in a pool, she most likely was on her skateboard. Julia received her AA from Cabrillo College. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue her "dream career " in Journalism and Photography.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by brother Patrick Fuller, sister Rebecca Fuller, great grandmother Montest Sholes and grandmothers Eileen Fuller and Sandy Ochsner. Julia is also survived by numerous special friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family, and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Corralitos Community Church, 26 Browns Valley Road, followed by internment at Santa Cruz Memorial-Oakwood Cemetery, Santa Cruz. Viewing will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Corralitos Community Church, Corralitos from 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Corralitos Padres: College Scholarship Foundation Awards. Attn: Corralitos Padres Scholarship Fund, 87 Aldridge Lane, Corralitos, CA 95076.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mehl's Colonial Chapel.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 4, 2019
