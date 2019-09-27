|
Julie Fountain
Sept. 23,1958 - Sept. 18,2019
Neosho, MO
Julie was born in Norwalk, California. She lived in Neosho, Mo., from kindergarten through 10th grade. Back in California, Julie enjoyed a successful career in public relations. She married her first husband, Dee, and brought their beautiful daughter Maren Fortney into the world.
Decades later, Julie visited Neosho and found her "soulmate," Brad Taylor. After a long-distance romance, they married and lived their life together on 80 country acres in Missouri, with a huge garden and the occasional adopted dog.
Julie's passion for travel, food, and the arts carried them fearlessly through the world, experiencing new cultures and making new friends. She has walked, run, hiked, skied, sailed and scuba'd her way around the globe.
Her explorations into culinary arts made it impossible to leave her kitchen unsated.
Julie was also passionate about learning. Her last earthly quest was the complation of her bachelor's degree, in July 2019.
Julie is preceded in death by far too many family members: Father, Billy Fountain; Mother, Mary Fountain-Griffith; two sisters, Holly Fountain-Southern and Katie Fountain; Brother, Brad Beck; and beautiful daughter Maren.
Julie was kind, loving, genuine, beautiful, intelligent, generous, funny, and always curious. And she was taken from us much too soon.
She is survived by her sister Mary Beth Delgado, and by her husband, Brad, and their shared family … and too many friends to count.
Donations may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Advocates in Neosho.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019