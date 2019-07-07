Julie Marie Di Mauro

November 27, 1968 - June 24, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

On June 24th, 2019, after a 2-year battle with cancer, Julie Marie Di Mauro, age 50, passed away in the peace of her home. She was surrounded by family, friends and her music and artwork as the light shone through a web of greenery outside the living room window.

Julie was born on November 27, 1968 to Sue and Harry Brown in Santa Cruz. She grew up alongside her sisters, Denise and Michelle. In 1999, she met her future husband, Joel, and they were married in 2010. They have lived happily in Santa Cruz ever since.

Julie was a lifelong artistic force, creating beauty through painting, jewelry-making, and writing/performing music with Joel and his twin brother, Dustin. She also loved children and animals and felt at home in nature.

Julie was beautiful - inside and out. In addition to her contagious smile and playful spirit, she had a generous, thoughtful, kind and compassionate heart that drew people to her. Her gift of being present and open with people and her ability to make them feel loved and truly seen will be greatly missed.

In March of 2019, Julie was predeceased by her father, Harry. She is survived by her husband, Joel Di Mauro, mother, Sue Brown, sisters, Denise Stone and Michelle Mason and her nephew, Jake Mason.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Teen Kitchen Project (www.teenkitchenproject.org) a wonderful organization that provided help to Julie & Joel when they needed it.

If you would like to offer condolences to Julie's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in her honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.





