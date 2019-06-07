In Loving Memory

JUNE A. McCLUNE

June 7, 1928 - August 26, 2018

June Alberta McClune passed into the arms of Our Lord on August 26, 2018.

June was born on June 7, 1928 to parents Calvin George and Vivian (Phillips) McClune.

She lived in Santa Cruz for over 26 years. She enjoyed traveling both in the United States and abroad. In her younger years she enjoyed fishing, dancing, cooking and farming. She loved all animals, but taking care of her goats were her favorite of all. She was a "Poor Clare Nun" in Aptos for 10 years.

She was extremely talented. She was proud of receiving a Patent on her Oil Painting Process. She knew no stranger and was a very giving person, sometimes to a fault. As a last gesture of giving, she aided in advancing medical education by willing her body to the UCSF Anatomy Dept.

She leaves 2 children, Phillip (Gretchen) of Santa Cruz and Regina of the Los Angeles area. Cousins Randall of Watsonville, Bonnie of Ojai and Kathy of Azusa.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JUNE. Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 7, 2019