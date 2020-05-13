Justin SweetOct. 7, 1929 - May 5, 2020Resident of AptosJustin Sweet, 90, of Aptos, California passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, after a short struggle with cancer, surrounded by family.Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Justin grew up very poor. His perseverance in school earned him a Phi Beta Kappa. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, he remained close to many friends in Madison. Justin served in the army during the Korean War. During this time, he married Lesly Sweet Miller with whom he had three children. He later married Sheba Furman and became a dedicated stepfather to her daughter. They have been married for 46 years.Justin was a highly respected Professor of Law at Boalt Hall, University of California at Berkeley for over 30 years. He is known as the creator of the field of Construction Law. His textbook is used in many law schools. Justin traveled frequently, teaching, lecturing, and consulting all over the world. He was awarded the order of Cavaliere Ufficiale by Italy after his year of teaching at the University of Rome. One of his favorite projects was coordinating a biennial international conference of architects which took place in Switzerland and Berkeley. He also frequently consulted in Singapore.Judaism was an essential part of their lives. After his retirement, Justin and Sheba moved to Israel. With Sheba's daughter settled in Israel, Justin and Sheba split their time between Jerusalem and Berkeley. All the children were very important to him, and he enjoyed their "frank and open exchanges of views." He moved to Aptos in 2017, and he became a member of Congregation Kol Tefillah.Justin is preceded in death by his brothers Nelan Sweet and Bernard Sweet. He is survived by his wife, Sheba Sweet; his children Lisa Sweet Dilles, Jonathan Sweet, Sharon Sweet, and Allegra Cohen; ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.He was buried in Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison, Wisconsin in the Sweet family plot on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Donations in honor of Justin Sweet may be given to Chabad By-the-Sea 1955 Seascape Blvd, Aptos, CA 95003.