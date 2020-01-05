|
Kaden Darbyshire
Santa Cruz
Our precious Kaden Andrew Darbyshire passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, leaving us all behind with unimaginable pain in our hearts and souls. Kaden is the treasured and loving son of Keith and Georgia Darbyshire, a remarkable brother, a loyal boyfriend, a dedicated grandson, a tender-hearted nephew, a fun-loving cousin, and a wonderful friend to countless people. He was also an attentive "bonus dad" to his girlfriend's two sweet daughters, and an amazing uncle to his 9 adoring nieces and nephews. Standing tall at 6'6", our "Gentle Giant" was easily picked out in a crowd, but what made him extra special was his ability to make any room brighter with his beautiful smile and unforgettable laugh.
Kaden was extremely selfless, caring, generous, and had a strong dedication to helping others. These qualities all served as big influences on his decision to pursue a career in law enforcement. He worked long and hard to achieve that goal, and was recently hired on with the Santa Cruz Sheriff Department as a Deputy Sheriff Trainee. As a family, we couldn't be more proud of everything he accomplished in his 24 short years here on earth. We are confident that he would have made an exceptional Deputy Sheriff.
Although we all feel completely lost and broken right now, we have found some solace in knowing that Kaden is now free of pain and at peace in heaven, alongside many friends and family members who passed on before him. Please join our family in celebration of Kaden's life at Twin Lakes Church in Aptos on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11am, in the sanctuary. A reception will immediately follow, at The Sesnon House, Cabrillo College campus, 6500 Soquel Dr. in Aptos. We recommend parking in the lots near Twin Lakes Church and walking over for the reception. Food and drinks will be provided. Please feel free to reach out to any family members for more information as needed.
Lastly, from Mom and Dad: "Keep smilin' in heaven, our sweet Kaden. We will all love and miss you forever."
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020