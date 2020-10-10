Karen Lee Bauer1970-2020Resident of Scotts ValleyKaren Lee Bauer was 50 years old when she passed September 24th, 2020. She was born in Lincoln County and grew up primarily in St. Charles County, Missouri. Survived by husband Allen, children Josh, Jon, Brooke, and Brianna, grandchildren Henry, Evangelina, Isaac, Oliver, and Terra, mother and father Yvonnia and William, sisters Jennifer and Melissa.Graduated high school in 1988 followed by wedding nuptials later that same year. Attended college in St. Charles, Missouri for a degree in Hospitality. Blessed with four children the few years following. Attended William Jessup University later in life and graduated with a degree in Addiction Studies. Karen was very involved in the community along with club activities such as Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, and the Santa Cruz Mothers of Twins Club. She also worked at Santa Cruz Bible Church in a number of capacities.Karen's biggest role in life was being a mother. She was the soccer, little league, softball, basketball, football mom or any other extra curricular activity her children wanted to pursue. She treasured and embraced every moment she had with them. She loved the annual trip to Disneyland with the whole family. She especially loved her role as grandma. She took "doting grandmother" to a whole new level. Spoiled the grandkids rotten and loved every minute of it.In early life, with her high school marching band, she marched in 2 world series games for the St. Louis Cardinals, she always liked to brag about that. She was a strong, loving, independent, and caring woman. She touched so many lives as a Drug and Alcohol abuse counselor, working with the Salvation Army Rehab Centers. Mother and mentor to not only her own children but to many others throughout her life. She will be laid to rest in Troy, Missouri. Karen left us much too soon and will be dearly missed, may she be at peace in the arms of our Father.Celebration of life service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Gospel Community Church, 111 Errett Circle, Santa Cruz, CA.