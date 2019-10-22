|
Kari Miller
March 24, 1954 ~ October 15, 2019
Carmel
Kari Miller (Liseth) died peacefully in the Community Hospital on 10/15/19 in Carmel, CA at the age of 65.
Kari is survived by her nieces Jasmine and Kayla Liseth, sister & brother-in-law, Mitch and Dawn Underberg of Monterey. Sister & Brother-in-law Kitty and Joe Dillion, sister & brother-in-law Toni & Lonnie Farmer of Magalia, CA and husband Nick Miller of Carmel. Kari is preceded in death by her father and mother, Dale and Sigard Liseth of Carmel and her brother Eric Liseth of Monterey.
Kari was born on March 24, 1954 in Carmel, CA to Dale and Sigard Liseth. She graduated from Carmel High School in 1972 and interior design school in 1988 with a Bachelor degree. She married Nick Miller, a building contractor, in 1976 who she remained married until her passing.
Kari was a woman of beauty, style and grace. She was a talented interior designer and created a beautiful home for her family and many others she worked for in her career. Kari was a fabulous cook and her meals were always something to look forward to. She was a devoted wife and mother to many fur babies in her life. Her little Madeline was a joy to her. Her friends adored her and appreciated her quick wit and loyal friendship. She will be missed by many and never forgotten.
The funeral services are scheduled for 11 am on the 25th of October at St. John's Chapel with a reception to follow. Father Ott will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kari's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to St. John's Chapel, 1490 Mark Thomas Drive, Monterey, CA 93940.
