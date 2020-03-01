Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Skyland Community Church
Los Gatos, CA
Karl Herbst


1938 - 2020
Karl Herbst Obituary
Karl Herbst
Jun 9, 1936 - Feb 13, 2020
Resident Campbell and Santa Cruz 1965-2010
Karl Leopold Herbst, born Saint-Benoit-De-Carmaux, France, died in Tavares Florida, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Flora and Joseph Herbst, siblings Franz, Bruno, Constantine, and Lydia. He survived by his wife Linda Spencer, his sons Ronald Herbst (Patricia) and Gerhard "Gary" Herbst (Judith) and his grandchildren Nicholas, Hannah, and Shauna. He was greatly loved by his family and extended family and friends in Canada, Europe, and Australia.
At the age of 19, Karl immigrated from Eisenerz Austria to Kitchener Canada. Karl settled into the German immigrant community, married Herta Boehm and they had two sons. Karl moved to Campbell California and started the Champ Company in 1969. The company received numerous recognitions and awards from the aerospace and defense industry. Karl loved the entrepreneurial spirit of the Valley and was involved in numerous start-up companies. A ballroom dancer and downhill ski racer, he moved through life with grace. We can hear you yodeling down the mountain, your tracks are just ahead.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 10 am at Skyland Community Church, Los Gatos. In place of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Mountain Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a 501(c) organization


View the online memorial for Karl Herbst
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020
