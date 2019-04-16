Karlene (Made Karrie) Balsley

April 27, 1954- April 4, 2019

Tuolumne, Ca

Karrie passed away peacefully on April 4th in Tuolumne, Ca of pancreatic cancer. She was predeceased by her parents Frank & Mary Balsley, her brother Barry Balsley, and her dearest friend Jean Lane of Bali.

Karrie lived the definition of good friend. She was genuinely interested in people and loved to listen to your story as much as telling her own. We will miss her lilting laugh as she spun tales of her many adventures around the world. Bali held a special place in her heart. As well as being a world traveler she was an avid sports fan, hiker, backpacker, ever faithful 49er fan, music enthusiast and adventurer.

Karrie is survived by her sisters Jeri and Mary Lea Balsley, her niece Vanessa Weston, nephew Andy Hughes, & grand niece Angelina. Her close friends Brian & Danielle (her God daughter) Sugrue, Madeline Adamceski, Paul Bellina, Ed & Shelly Nadolski and Kathy Mastenbreak.

The world is a less interesting place without her.

No services are planned per Made Karrie's request. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For information call 8317245375.





